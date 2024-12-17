AFRICA
Cyclone Chido: Trail of destruction as 34 killed in Mozambique
Some hundreds of people were left injured by the storm, according to official figures.
People stand amid destroyed buildings, uprooted trees and debris after cyclone Chido hit Mozambique, in Mecufi district, Cabo Delgado province / Photo: Reuters
December 17, 2024

At least 34 people have been killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique since it made landfall there on Sunday, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday, citing figures from the southern African country's disaster agency.

The small French island of Mayotte bore the brunt of the storm, and hundreds or even thousands are believed to have been killed there before it moved on to hit Mozambique on the eastern coast of southern Africa.

"As of 17 December 2024, a total of 174,158 people were estimated to be impacted, with 34 people dead and 319 injured," OCHA said in a statement, citing Mozambique's institute for natural disasters.

SOURCE:Reuters
