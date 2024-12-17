Egypt and Qatar are exerting “intensive efforts” with Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Egyptian media said on Tuesday.

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel said Cairo and Doha are “strenuously working with all parties to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” without providing further details.

On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal was about to be reached with Hamas.

"We are closer than ever to a significant deal,” Army Radio quoted Katz as saying during a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

'Progress'

In recent days, Israeli media have reported "progress" in indirect negotiations with Hamas aimed at reaching an agreement.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have so far failed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

