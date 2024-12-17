SPORTS
Vinicius Junior wins FIFA best player of the year
Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has finally got his hands on a big global player award.
Vinícius was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or award in October 2024. / Photo: Reuters
December 17, 2024

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior finally got his hands on a big global player award on Tuesday.

Vinícius was named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards, where Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati continued to dominate the awards for women’s football.

Vinícius was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in October that he and his Madrid team snubbed the ceremony in Paris in protest.

The Brazil forward was at the FIFA ceremony to collect his award having travelled to Doha on Monday with Madrid for the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.

Bonmati shines

Bonmati won the award for best women’s player of the year making it back to back prizes at FIFA's version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize.

Bonmati has won the Ballon d’Or for two straight years, and won the Spanish league, Spanish cup and Champions League with Barcelona in 2024.

