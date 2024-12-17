WORLD
UN troops remove Israeli flags along Golan Heights
The UN has reaffirmed the Israeli army's continued presence along the Golan Heights buffer zone in Syria, and reported that Israeli flags within the area of separation were removed by peacekeepers.
According to the UNDOF, the Israeli army entered the area of separation, deploying troops at multiple "key locations." / Photo: AFP
December 17, 2024

The UN on Tuesday reaffirmed the Israeli army's continued presence along the Golan Heights buffer zone in Syria, and reported that Israeli flags within the area of separation were removed by peacekeepers.

"Our peacekeeping colleagues on the Golan Heights, UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), continues to implement its mandate of observing and reporting from its positions throughout the area of separation," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Saying that the Israeli army’s "presence in its (UNDOF) area of operations has severely impacted the blue helmets," he indicated the peacekeeping mission's "freedom of movements and its ability to conduct its operational, logistic and administrative activities remain severely constrained."

"In the current context, UNDOF used to conduct approximately 55 to 60 daily operational tasks and logistics activities. It's curre ntly restricted to three to five essential logistics movements per day, which significantly impacts its operations," he said.

1974 disengagement agreement

He also emphasised the importance of allowing peacekeepers to carry out their mandates’ "tasks without obstruction and in a safe and secure manner."

According to the UNDOF, the Israeli army entered the area of separation, deploying troops at multiple "key locations," including Mount Hermon and "Tank Hill" east of the Bravo line, he said, adding that "the mission has also observed IDF (Israeli military) movements and construction at four locations in the Mount Hermon area."

"UNDOF has also observed Israeli flags at three positions inside the area of separation, all Israeli flags have been removed after a protest from UNDOF officials," he said.

He said the mission reiterated its demand for all parties to adhere to the 1974 disengagement agreement and maintain the cease-fire in place.

Borders of buffer zone

The disengagement agreement established the borders of a buffer zone and demilitarized area.

It is monitored by the UNDOF, as it is tasked with maintaining a cease-fire between Israel and Syria following the 1973 Middle East War.

Israel has intensified airstrikes across Syria in recent days, targeting military sites, following the December 8 ousting of the Bashar Assad regime by anti-regime groups, in a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Israel also declared the collapse of the 1974 agreement, which had established a demilitarised buffer zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israeli military has since deployed forces into the buffer zone, a move condemned by the UN and several Arab nations.

