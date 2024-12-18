AFRICA
Mauritania hosts Sudan peace talks
Mauritania's Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug says the meeting will bring together stakeholders involved in peace initiatives for Sudan.
President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani received United Nation's Ramtane Lamamra at the Presidential Palace. / Others
December 18, 2024

Mauritania is hosting consultations on Wednesday aimed at achieving peace in Sudan following a request by the United Nations and with the participation of representatives from various countries and organisations.

Mauritanian state radio reported that President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani received UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Nouakchott.

Their meeting focused on finding solutions to the Sudan crisis, particularly in humanitarian areas.

War toll

Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug announced that Mauritania will host the consultations, which will bring together stakeholders involved in peace initiatives for Sudan.

Since April 2023, Sudan has faced violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over military reform and political transition.

The conflict has claimed more than 20,000 lives, displaced millions and left more than 25 million people in dire need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

