Barrick Gold seeks arbitration over Mali mine dispute
Canadian miner Barrick Gold says it has submitted an arbitration request to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes over a row with Malian authorities.
Barrick Gold owns 80% of Loulo-Gounkoto, with the Mali government owning 20%. / Photo: Reuters
December 18, 2024

Canadian miner Barrick Gold said on Wednesday it had submitted an arbitration request to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, to settle a disagreement with Mali over its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine complex.

Barrick, the world's second-largest gold miner based on production, and the Malian government have been in dispute since 2023 over a contract for Barrick based on the country's new mining rules.

The fight has led to several levels of escalation, including Mali issuing an arrest warrant for Barrick CEO Mark Bristow this month.

Barrick owns 80% of Loulo-Gounkoto, with the Mali government owning 20%.

This week, the miner threatened to suspend operations in Mali over deteriorating mine conditions.

Jefferies analysts wrote in a note this week that closure of the mine would reduce Barrick's earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation by 11% next year.

SOURCE:Reuters
