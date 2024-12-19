At least 32 children have been confirmed dead during a stampede at a carnival in the southwestern Nigerian state of Oyo, officials said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Bashorun Islamic High School in the state capital of Ibadan.

While spokesperson Dotun Oyelisa confirmed to journalists that 32 people were dead, he added that the figure could vary after a full briefing by police.

Contacted for an update, Oyo State Police Command spokesperson Adewale Osifeso said an investigation is still continuing to determine the exact number of victims.

Organiser under investigation

Anadolu learned that the carnival was organized by Women in Need of Guidance and Support, a non-governmental organisation, and its founder Naomi Silekunola is said to be under police interrogation.

Omolewa Azeez, a witness who was at the venue with her 7-year-old son, told Anadolu that she arrived at 6 a.m. (0500GMT) to meet a crowd trying to force themselves into the premises of the carnival as there were not enough security personnel at the scene.

“Many people fell and were trampled, while others fainted due to the intense pressure of the crowd,” she said, adding that some children and parents had kept vigil at the venue.

Food and gifts

According to the radio broadcast for the event, organisers announced provision of food and gift items for 5,000 children but nearly 8,000 turned up as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple sources at the scene said the victims were stampeded to death while trying to break through the main gate of the premises.

