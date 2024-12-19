The parliament building in Liberia caught fire Wednesday and the country's president condemned the “wanton destruction,” even as no link was immediately confirmed to anti-government protests in the capital.

The protests in the West African nation began with anger on Tuesday over the decision to remove the parliament speaker.

The demonstrators also call for President Joseph Boakai to step down.

Liberia's parliament is beset by a power struggle among lawmakers over efforts to replace speaker Konati Koffa.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the cause of the fire in the capital, Monrovia. Police chief Gragray Coleman did not rule out arson.

Police interrogation

Local media reported that least four people were taken for questioning, including the parliament speaker.

On Tuesday, police arrested dozens of protesters and used tear gas to disperse crowds.

Liberia’s law provides that the speaker can be removed by a two-thirds majority of the house.

Without it, parliament has been deadlocked and Liberia's government has not been able to pass the annual budget.