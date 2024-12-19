AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Liberia's parliament building catches fire amid protests
Local media report that least four people were taken for questioning, including the parliament speaker.
Liberia's parliament building catches fire amid protests
Flames engulfed the top floor of the parliament building. Photo / AP
December 19, 2024

The parliament building in Liberia caught fire Wednesday and the country's president condemned the “wanton destruction,” even as no link was immediately confirmed to anti-government protests in the capital.

The protests in the West African nation began with anger on Tuesday over the decision to remove the parliament speaker.

The demonstrators also call for President Joseph Boakai to step down.

Liberia's parliament is beset by a power struggle among lawmakers over efforts to replace speaker Konati Koffa.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the cause of the fire in the capital, Monrovia. Police chief Gragray Coleman did not rule out arson.

Police interrogation

Local media reported that least four people were taken for questioning, including the parliament speaker.

On Tuesday, police arrested dozens of protesters and used tear gas to disperse crowds.

Liberia’s law provides that the speaker can be removed by a two-thirds majority of the house.

Without it, parliament has been deadlocked and Liberia's government has not been able to pass the annual budget.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us