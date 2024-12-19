By Emmanuel Onyango

A Kenyan university has cancelled a deal with the Israeli government to establish a so-called Zion Forest at its premises following public outcry over the war in Gaza.

Daystar University, located in the capital Nairobi, earlier this week signed the deal with the Israeli embassy for the planting of over 5,000 trees on the campus.

But it drew condemnation from Kenyans expressing solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza, where more than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the war on the territory since October 2023.

"We are not in any way supporting the ongoing humanitarian conflict in the Middle East. Daystar University esteems the sanctity of life and advocates for the peaceful co-existence of humanity,” Vice Chancellor Professor Laban Ayiro was quoted as saying in a Tuesday statement by the university.

"We acknowledge the pain we have inadvertently caused to members of the public, and sincerely apologise," the university said.

Pressure has been spreading throughout the world for universities to severe ties with Israel and with companies considered to be complicit in the war.

Social media petition

The cancelation of the deal in Kenya follows a petition launched on social media that was supported by former students of the university.

The Israeli embassy had said the forest at Daystar University was initiated by Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and would "stand as a monument of friendship between the nations of Israel and Kenya".

The university's vice-chancellor has since deleted posts on X platform that announced the deal.

