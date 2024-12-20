TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal
Orhan Ekren, who resided in Milton Keynes and was of Turkish heritage, was last seen near Camden Market close to Camden Lock on November 26.
Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal
Metropolitan Police sent photos to the family for identification. / Photo: AA
December 20, 2024

The body of 48-year-old Turkish academic Orhan Ekren, who went missing in late November, was found in Regent's Canal in London, his family has said.

His body was found near where the last signal was received on a mobile app used by the family to track each other's locations, his wife Banu Ekren told Anadolu.

On December 15, a man’s body was pulled from Regent’s Canal near London Zoo around 1000 GMT after officers were called to the scene.

Metropolitan Police sent photos to the family for identification, completed on December 17, said Ekren.

She added that an autopsy is underway and the funeral would be held in the Aegean city Izmir in Türkiye after they receive the body.

The Metropolitan Police intensified their search efforts after his dark backpack was found near the canal the day after his disappearance.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us