Nigeria pioneers global rollout of new meningitis vaccine
WHO says the vaccine has the potential to dramatically reduce the burden of meningitis in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.
Meningitis is a serious infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. / Photo: Reuters
December 20, 2024

Nigeria has become the first country worldwide to introduce a groundbreaking five-in-one meningitis vaccine, Men5CV, in a landmark public health achievement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday night.

The WHO-recommended Men5CV vaccine offers protection against five major strains of meningococcal bacteria (A, C, W, Y, and X), marking a significant advancement in the fight against the deadly disease.

“Nigeria has become the first country in the world to roll out a ‘revolutionary' five-in-one vaccine against meningitis. The Men5CV vaccine, recommended by WHO, protects people against five strains of the meningococcal bacteria,” the health agency announced on X.

WHO notes the vaccine has the potential to dramatically reduce the burden of meningitis in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa, a region that experiences frequent outbreaks.

Deadly infection

Meningitis is a serious infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and can cause severe complications, including brain damage, hearing loss, and even death.

WHO says the vaccine coverage is particularly important in regions like sub-Saharan Africa, where multiple strains of meningitis can circulate simultaneously.

Around 30,000 cases are still reported each year, with high fatality (up to 50% when untreated), according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (AFRICA CDC).

WHO praised the Nigerian government and other partners for the vaccine rollout as part of its commitment to improving public health and protecting its citizens from preventable diseases.

WHO also announced Senegal has become the first African country to establish an emergency medical team in line with WHO standards.

“The team can deploy to health crises around the world. A milestone for the country and the region’s emergency response capacity,” the WHO statement added.

