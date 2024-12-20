AFRICA
DR Congo names new military chief amid rebel advances
The state television report did not give reasons for the military reshuffle.
President Felix Tshisekedi's last major shake-up of the militray was in October 2022. Photo / Reuters
December 20, 2024

DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the armed forces chief and several other top military officers in a major reshuffle amid the ongoing fight against rebels in the country's eastern region, state media announced.

The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Christian Tshiwewe, who has been in office since October 2022 during the last major shake-up, was replaced by Lt. Gen. Jules Banza Mwilambwe.

Congo’s military has been fighting more than 100 armed groups for years in the mineral-rich eastern region where the rebels are vying for a foothold in a conflict that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

More than 7 million people have been displaced so far and hundreds were killed in the last year.

M23 rebels

Among the key actors is the M23 rebel group, which Congo and United Nations peacekeepers have said is supported by neighboring Rwanda.

The state television report aired late Thursday did not give reasons for the military reshuffle. Other key figures affected included Maj. Gen. Christian Ndaywel, who was the chief of military intelligence and among those involved in the peace talks with Rwanda.

The conflict in the region has worsened in the last year, with rebels claiming victories in new territories. Several territories in the region, particularly in the North Kivu province, are already under the control of the rebels.

Planned face-to-face peace talks between the leaders of Congo and Rwanda in Angola were canceled on Sunday with the Congolese presidency saying the Rwandan delegation refused to take part in the meeting while Rwanda’s government said it was postponed.

SOURCE:AP
