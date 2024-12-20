WORLD
Chilean leader calls Israeli prime minister war criminal
'What Benjamin Netanyahu has done is a war crime, a crime against humanity,' says President Gabriel Boric
Chilean President Gabriel Boric is among many world leaders critical of the Israeli prime minister. Photo / AA
December 20, 2024

Chilean President Gabriel Boric branded Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a war criminal for his actions in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

Speaking at the "Palestinian Christmas: Light of Hope from Bethlehem to Chile" event, Boric on Wednesday criticized Netanyahu over Israel’s attacks on Gaza, now into their 14th straight month.

"There is no room for half-measures in the defense of humanity. We are gathered here today to defend humanity,” he said at the capital Santiago's Palestinian Stadium.

"We are deeply pained and shaken not only by what is happening in Gaza but also by the events in the West Bank,” he added, referring to illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and Israeli soldiers attacking Palestinians there.

Boric stressed that Netanyahu’s actions constitute war crimes and “barbarity,” and added: "I choose humanity. What Benjamin Netanyahu has done is a war crime, a crime against humanity."

Boric called for redoubling efforts toward peace.

Since October 2023, Israel’s attacks in Gaza have killed over 45,000 people and left most of the enclave an unlivable ruin, with survivors on the brink of starvation.

Chile’s Palestinian community has celebrated the “light of hope” tradition since 2021.

The country is home to some half a million people of Palestinian descent.

