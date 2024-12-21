AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zambia makes arrests over alleged plot to bewitch president
The two suspects face charges of practicing witchcraft, possession of charms and cruelty to animals.
Zambia makes arrests over alleged plot to bewitch president
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema / Photo: Reuters
December 21, 2024

Two people have been arrested for allegedly plotting to harm Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema using witchcraft, police said Friday.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement that the two suspects, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Leonard Phiri, 43, were allegedly hired by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of fugitive lawmaker Jay Banda, to bewitch the president.

Jay Banda escaped from police custody in August 2024 while facing charges of aggravated robbery. His whereabouts are unknown.

The two suspects face charges of practicing witchcraft, possession of charms and cruelty to animals.

“The suspects were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon, and are alleged to be practicing witchdoctors," Hamoonga said, adding that their purported mission "was to use charms to harm the Head of State, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.”

The police spokesperson said the suspects disclosed that they had agreed to receive a full payment of $7,400.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us