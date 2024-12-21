WORLD
Trump appoints Pope Francis critic as ambassador to Vatican
The US President-elect praised Burch for his impact on Catholic voter support in November's elections.
Burch has long expressed criticism of the Francis papacy. / Photo: Reuters
US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote who is a vocal critic of Pope Francis, as the US ambassador to the Vatican.

The Vatican, often referred to as the "Holy See," serves as the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, and is led by Pope Francis. .

"I am pleased to announce that Brian Burch will serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Holy See," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Stating that Burch is a "devout" Catholic, the US President-elect added that Burch has earned "numerous" awards, and shown "exceptional" leadership, contributing to the growth of one of the largest Catholic advocacy organisations in the US.

He also praised Burch for his impact on Catholic voter support in November's elections, adding: "He represented me well during the last Election, having garnered more Catholic votes than any Presidential Candidate in History!"

"Brian loves his Church and the United States - He will make us all proud," noted Trump, extending his congratulations to Burch and his family.

For his part, Burch said on X that the Catholic Church is the "largest" and "most important" religious institution globally, adding that its relationship with the US has "vital importance."

He also expressed commitment to working with leaders within the Vatican and the new administration to uphold the dignity of all people and advance the common good.

Burch has long expressed criticism of the Francis papacy and, on some occasions, criticised his governance.

After Pope Francis' 2023 decision permitting priests to bless individuals in same-gender unions, Burch criticised the move, accusing the pope of causing "confusion" within the Catholic Church.

He further predicted that the now 88-year-old pontiff would not remain in office much longer and emphasised that the next pope must "clarify" the uncertainties of the Francis era.

