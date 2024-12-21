A stampede at food distribution killed at least 20 people in southeastern Anambra State of Nigeria, according to local media reports.

The incident took place in the Okija town of the Ihiala Local Government Area as an individual effort to ease the economic hardship ahead of Christmas celebrations.

The stampede occurred during the rice distribution at the residence of Ernest Obiejesi, a popular philanthropist and businessman. Victims of the stampede were mainly women.

Aside from those confirmed dead by multiple sources at the scene, some victims have reportedly been taken to nearby hospitals for medical care.

Investigations underway

Confirming the development, Charles Aburime, the spokesperson to the Anambra governor, said the state government has heard about the situation and would update the press after the investigation.

The incident comes a few days after 35 children died during a stampede at a carnival in Ibadan, Southwest Nigeria.

Many Nigerians have reacted to the situation as they called on the government to address poverty and hunger in the country.

