TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan condemns deadly attack at German Christmas market
Turkish president expresses condolences after a car attack in Magdeburg kills five and injures over 200.
Erdogan condemns deadly attack at German Christmas market
"I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
December 21, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack in a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg city that killed five people and injured over 200 others.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening," Erdogan said on X on Saturday.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and to the "friendly people and government of Germany."

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The death toll from the deadly car attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg rose to five, local media reported on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city centre.

Videos on social media showed a dark car speeding into the crowd, sending people fleeing in panic and causing chaos at the festive gathering.

The perpetrator was arrested after the attack. Police maintained a heavy security presence at the Christmas market and cordoned off the area to secure the crime scene.

Local authorities urged residents to avoid the area while investigations were ongoing.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us