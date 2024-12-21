AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Nigeria denies claims of plot to destabilise Niger
Nigeria said there were no French troops in the northern part of the country preparing to destabilise Niger.
Nigeria denies claims of plot to destabilise Niger
President Bola Tinubu this week hosted West African leaders to approve the withdrawal of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso from the regional bloc Ecowas. / Photo: Reuters
December 21, 2024

Nigeria has denied "in very strong terms" accusations by Niger of plotting to destabilise the country by offering help to militants who staged an attack on a crucial oil pipeline.

It comes after Niger summoned the charge d'affaires at the Nigerian embassy, accusing the neighbouring nation of "serving as a rear base" to "destabilise" the country.

“The government of Nigeria condoles with the government of Niger over the unfortunate attack on the oil pipeline but informs that the perpetrators were neither backed nor assisted by Nigerian authorities," the spokesperson of Nigeria's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The government of Nigeria is strongly committed to the fight against terrorism and will not condone or support the activities of such groups," the statement added.

No French troops

Nigerian government also said there were no French troops in the northern part of its territory preparing to destabilise Niger.

"These allegations are unfounded and should be disregarded," the statement by the foreign ministry said.

Relations between the to West African neighbours have been tense since the military took over in Niamey in 2023 and broke away from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently head of the ECOWAS bloc, had briefly considered a regional military intervention to reinstate ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Security cooperation

But ties warmed in August when Abuja and Niamey resumed security cooperation that had been put on hold since the coup.

In a meeting with Niger's army chief in late August, Nigeria's military chief had agreed "not to destabilise Niger or any of its neighbours".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us