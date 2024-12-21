Nigeria has denied "in very strong terms" accusations by Niger of plotting to destabilise the country by offering help to militants who staged an attack on a crucial oil pipeline.

It comes after Niger summoned the charge d'affaires at the Nigerian embassy, accusing the neighbouring nation of "serving as a rear base" to "destabilise" the country.

“The government of Nigeria condoles with the government of Niger over the unfortunate attack on the oil pipeline but informs that the perpetrators were neither backed nor assisted by Nigerian authorities," the spokesperson of Nigeria's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The government of Nigeria is strongly committed to the fight against terrorism and will not condone or support the activities of such groups," the statement added.

No French troops

Nigerian government also said there were no French troops in the northern part of its territory preparing to destabilise Niger.

"These allegations are unfounded and should be disregarded," the statement by the foreign ministry said.

Relations between the to West African neighbours have been tense since the military took over in Niamey in 2023 and broke away from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently head of the ECOWAS bloc, had briefly considered a regional military intervention to reinstate ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Security cooperation

But ties warmed in August when Abuja and Niamey resumed security cooperation that had been put on hold since the coup.

In a meeting with Niger's army chief in late August, Nigeria's military chief had agreed "not to destabilise Niger or any of its neighbours".

