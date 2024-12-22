WORLD
2 MIN READ
US fighter jet shot down in 'friendly fire' incident over Red Sea
The developments came hours after a rocket from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, prompting US air strikes in Houthi-controlled territory.
US fighter jet shot down in 'friendly fire' incident over Red Sea
The jet had been operating from the Truman aircraft carrier. / Photo: AP Archive
December 22, 2024

Two US Navy pilots ejected safely after their F/A-18 fighter jet was downed above the Red Sea in what the US military claims was a "friendly fire" incident.

The pilots were recovered, with one sustaining minor injuries, according to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday.

"The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18," claimed CENTCOM.

The jet had been operating from the Truman aircraft carrier.

The incident occurred amid escalating tensions in the region.

Investigation is underway

Earlier on Saturday, CENTCOM carried out precision air strikes in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, targeting a missile storage facility and a command-and-control centre.

The actions were in response to "ongoing Houthi attacks on US Navy warships and commercial vessels in the Southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait," according to CENTCOM.

US forces intercepted multiple Houthi attack drones and an anti-ship cruise missile above the Red Sea.

The US military is investigating the incident and monitoring escalating threats in the region.

The developments came hours after a rocket launched from Yemen struck an area in Tel Aviv, injuring at least 16 people.

The Houthi group claimed responsibility, stating on Telegram that it had targeted a military site with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us