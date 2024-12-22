TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Ambulance helicopter crash kills four in Türkiye
An ambulance helicopter crash in Mugla, a southwestern province of Türkiye, kills two pilots, a doctor and a healthcare worker.
Ambulance helicopter crash kills four in Türkiye
Fire, health and police teams as well as personnel from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene. / Photo: AA
December 22, 2024

An ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, killing four people, according to the province's governor Idris Akbiyik.

Two pilots, one doctor, and one health care worker lost their lives as the helicopter crashed into the Training and Research Hospital building in Mugla's Mentese district.

Fire, health and police teams as well as personnel from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene.

Noting that there is heavy fog, Akbiyik said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Offering condolences for those who died, Akbiyik said there was no damage inside the hospital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us