SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Manchester United lose 3-0 to Bournemouth in EPL
Bournemouth beat Manchester United 3-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday to go fifth in the table standings.
Manchester United lose 3-0 to Bournemouth in EPL
Bournemouth's fourth league victory in five matches moved them to 28 points after 17 games. / Photo: AFP
December 22, 2024

Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League at a chilly Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo, and climbed to fifth in the standings.

Bournemouth's fourth league victory in five matches moved them to 28 points after 17 games, while United are 13th with 22 points.

Huijsen put the visitors on the score sheet when he out-jumped Joshua Zirkzee to head home Ryan Christie's free kick in the 29th minute.

Penalty

While United peppered Bournemouth with shots late in the first half, it was the visitors who all but put the game away with two goals within two minutes early in the second half.

Kluivert scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, awarded after Noussair Mazraoui brought down the Dutch winger.

The delighted Bournemouth fans were still celebrating when Dango Ouattara swept a pass into Semenyo inside the box two minutes later.

United defender Lisandro Martinez put up little resistance as Semenyo unleashed a hard shot past Onana.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us