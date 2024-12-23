Following a series of tragic stampedes at public events across Nigeria that resulted in the deaths of 67 people, including 35 children, state governments are implementing stricter safety regulations for large gatherings and palliative distributions.

The tragedies occurred in Ibadan (Oyo State), Okija (Anambra State), and Abuja during funfair and food distribution ceremonies, where overcrowding led to fatal trampling incidents.

35 children were crushed in Ibadan, Oyo State, southwest Nigeria, in a stampede for free food items on December 19.

10 people died in the nation’s capital, Abuja, and another 22 were reported killed in Okija in Anambra, Southeast Nigeria, on Saturday, December 21, at similar charity events that triggered a stampede.

This comes as Nigeria is grappling with a cost of living crisis that has pushed many people into hunger.

Obtaining clearance

The Lagos State government on Sunday announced it now requires organisers of events with over 250 attendees to register with state safety agencies and obtain clearance.

“The Lagos State Government is seriously concerned about the stampede incidents in Oyo, Anambra, and Abuja. Any individual, group, or organisation planning to distribute items or host large gatherings must obtain clearance from the state government and register with the safety commissions,” Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotosho, said on social media.

Authorities added a fine will be imposed for non-compliance.

Similarly, in Ondo State, also in Nigeria’s South West, new crowd control guidelines for law enforcement, event organisers, and local authorities were introduced, emphasising risk assessment, advance notification of events, deployment of security personnel, and the use of technology like CCTV and drones for crowd monitoring.

Emergency plans

Events with over 300 participants must have on-site medical teams and emergency plans.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State called for a more structured and safer approach to distributing relief materials, suggesting decentralisation of distribution points, prioritisation of vulnerable groups, and the use of trained crowd control personnel.

“We have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede and will work closely with relevant agencies to ensure that any negligence or lapses in safety protocols are addressed. Let's prioritize the safety and well-being of our people, especially during charitable activities. We must do better to prevent such tragedies from happening again,” Soludo said on X.

Other states such as Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Kogi have directed event organisers expecting large crowds to coordinate with state homeland security or local government authorities for safety guidance and support.

The states also announced the adoption of a decentralised approach to palliative distribution, delivering items to local government areas, wards, and polling units to manage crowd sizes and prevent overcrowding.

Organisers were warned to also avoid stampede triggers such as throwing money or gifts into crowds.

