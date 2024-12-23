Tension was mounting in Mozambique on Monday with judges about to rule on its disputed election, with the opposition leader vowing "chaos" if the ruling party is confirmed as the winner in a standoff that has already claimed at least 130 lives.

The southern African country has been rocked by unrest since the election commission said that the October 9 vote was won by the candidate of the Frelimo party, which has held power since independence from Portugal in 1975.

The Constitutional Council is expected to announce at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) that it validates Frelimo's win, lining up Daniel Chapo to take over from President Filipe Nysui, whose second term ends on January 15.

Businesses were shut and streets deserted in the capital, Maputo, early on Monday despite the fact that it is the height of the festive season.

Empty streets

The main roads into the city centre were barricaded by police, and access to the presidential palace and Constitutional Council office was shut; AFP journalists saw.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane claims the vote was rigged in favour of Frelimo and that a separate count shows he won enough votes to take office, which he intends to do.

Some had thought the opposition's challenge of the results was "a bluff... (that) we're joking," he told supporters on social media on Saturday. "So they will also be surprised on January 15 when they see Venancio Mondlane take office in Maputo."

"Difficult days will come," said the 50-year-old, who appeals to disenchanted younger voters in a country of 33 million people marked by poverty despite its abundant resources.

"The Constitutional Council's ruling will lead Mozambique either to peace or chaos," Mondlane said in an online address, promising a "new popular uprising at a level never seen before."

Warnings

Police have been accused of using live bullets against protesters, with at least 130 people killed, according to the civil society group Plataforma Decide, whose figures have been cited by Amnesty International.

The US government on Thursday raised its warning level against travel to Mozambique ahead of the Constitutional Council announcement.

Pope Francis called Sunday for dialogue and goodwill to "prevail over mistrust and discord" in Mozambique.

President Nyusi and Mondlane had talked, both men confirmed last week, without announcing any outcome.

In an address to the nation on Friday, Nyusi said he hoped that once the final results were proclaimed, all sides "will open their hearts to a constructive and inclusive dialogue."

