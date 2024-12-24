TÜRKİYE
Factory explosion turns deadly in north-western Türkiye
"We have information that 12 of our citizens lost their lives in explosion at factory in Karesi," says Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu.
Emergency crews, including 112 emergency medical and fire teams, were dispatched to the site shortly after the incident./ Photo: AA
December 24, 2024

An explosion at an explosives production facility in Türkiye’s north-western Balıkesir province has left 12 people dead and several others injured.

“We have information that 12 of our citizens lost their lives in the explosion at the factory in Karesi,” Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said on Tuesday.

According to Ustaoglu, the blast occurred in the capsule production section of the factory, located in the rural Kavakli neighbourhood of Karesi district, for reasons yet to be determined.

The explosion caused the building to collapse, he added.

Emergency crews, including 112 emergency medical and fire teams, were dispatched to the site shortly after the incident.

