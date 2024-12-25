A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, southwest Nigeria, has ordered the remand of three individuals in connection with the tragic stampede at a children’s funfair that resulted in the deaths of 35 minors in the state.

Those remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre on Tuesday are Abdullahi Fasasi, principal of the school where the event took place; Oriyomi Hamzat, proprietor of the media partner for the event; and Naomi Silekunola, founder of the NGO that organised the event on December 18.

According to the radio broadcast for the event, organisers announced provision of food and gift items for 5,000 children as part of activities to mark the yuletide, but nearly 8,000 turned up.

Local authorities last Friday said the stampede tragically claimed the lives of 35 children, aged between five months and 13 years, and left six others critically injured.

Murder allegations

The three defendants who appeared in court on a four-count charge, including conspiracy and murder, pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi, ordered their remand pending legal advice from the state prosecutor. The case has been adjourned until January 14, 2025.

The prosecution alleges that the defendants failed to provide adequate security and medical facilities at the event, which led to the fatal stampede, state news agency NAN reports.

Police Inspector Sikiru Opaleye, the prosecuting counsel, stated that the defendants are accused of conspiring to commit offences contrary to Section 324 of the Criminal Code.

