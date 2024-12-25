Two separate fires broke out in informal settlements in Cape Town, South Africa, on Christmas morning, leaving hundreds of residents displaced and one person injured, authorities said.

Over 70 firefighters and more than 15 fire engines and water tankers from various fire stations responded to the scene.

City of Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse reported that over 200 structures were destroyed, displacing hundreds of residents.

“We received multiple calls of informal structures alighting in Ekuphumleni informal settlement in Dunoon. More than 15 frontline fire engines and water tankers with over 70 staff were on the scene from various fire stations as the strong wind made firefighting efforts challenging," Carelse said.

Multiple fires

The first and more devastating fire occurred in the Ekuphumeleni informal settlement in Du Noon, state broadcaster SABC News reports.

"Firefighters contained the blaze that has razed over 200 informal structures and left hundreds displaced, according to our initial estimates. Firefighters are still on the scene dampening down," Carelse added.

Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, but crews managed to contain the blaze. Firefighters remain on-site dampening down the affected area, authorities added.

A second fire was reported shortly after in the Nomzamo area of Strand, where seven structures were destroyed.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The cause of both fires is currently unknown and under investigation, emergency services said.

