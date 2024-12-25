AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Christmas morning fires displace hundreds in Cape Town
Over 70 firefighters and more than 15 fire engines and water tankers from various fire stations responded to the scene.
Christmas morning fires displace hundreds in Cape Town
Authorities said strong winds hampered firefighting efforts. Photo: Gift of the Givers / Others
December 25, 2024

Two separate fires broke out in informal settlements in Cape Town, South Africa, on Christmas morning, leaving hundreds of residents displaced and one person injured, authorities said.

Over 70 firefighters and more than 15 fire engines and water tankers from various fire stations responded to the scene.

City of Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse reported that over 200 structures were destroyed, displacing hundreds of residents.

“We received multiple calls of informal structures alighting in Ekuphumleni informal settlement in Dunoon. More than 15 frontline fire engines and water tankers with over 70 staff were on the scene from various fire stations as the strong wind made firefighting efforts challenging," Carelse said.

Multiple fires

The first and more devastating fire occurred in the Ekuphumeleni informal settlement in Du Noon, state broadcaster SABC News reports.

"Firefighters contained the blaze that has razed over 200 informal structures and left hundreds displaced, according to our initial estimates. Firefighters are still on the scene dampening down," Carelse added.

Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, but crews managed to contain the blaze. Firefighters remain on-site dampening down the affected area, authorities added.

A second fire was reported shortly after in the Nomzamo area of Strand, where seven structures were destroyed.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The cause of both fires is currently unknown and under investigation, emergency services said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us