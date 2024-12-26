Nigeria's air force will investigate reports of 'civilian deaths' after fighter jets bombed two communities during an operation targeting terrorists on Wednesday, authorities said.

Anadolu News Agency reports many civilians are feared dead, and several others injured in the airstrikes, carried out in Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities, Silame local government area of Sokoto State.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, Olusola Akinboyewa, spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, said an investigation would be conducted to determine the actual number of victims.

“The airstrikes were conducted based on credible intelligence from multiple sources, along with confirmatory aerial surveillance. Nevertheless, reports of possible harm to civilians will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

'Bandits hideout'

Local sources told Anadolu that the communities are located near Surame Forest, a known hideout for armed gang known as bandits.

Muhammed Alim, a resident of one of the affected communities, reported that at least 10 people were killed in the airstrike.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Daftarana, chairman of Silame local government area, said efforts were ongoing to assess the full extent of casualties and damage.

The Nigerian military had a similar incident in December last year when at least 85 people died in what the government called an "unfortunate and unintended" attack aimed at terrorists.

The incident took place in Kaduna state, northwestern Nigeria, in an airstrike during a Muslim religious celebration on December 5, the local emergency management authority said.

