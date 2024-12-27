AFRICA
Gabon jails eight officers over soldier's torture to death
Gabon junta leader General Brice Oligui Nguema will question two generals in connection to the incident.
General Brice Oligui Nguema visited the victim's family on Wednesday. / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2024

Gabon's defence ministry says eight officers suspected of torturing to death a young soldier accused of stealing had been detained in a case that has rocked the junta-led country.

Two generals will also be questioned after an emergency meeting presided over by coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema, according to a ministry statement read on state TV late Wednesday.

Images of the mutilated body of the soldier, Johan Bounda, at a mortuary sparked outcry across the Central African nation.

Authorities scrambled to respond with promises of an inquiry, and Oligui himself visited the victim's family on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

'Attempted robbery'

Prosecutors say Bounda was accused of attempting to rob a superior's home, with media reports saying he was taken to the headquarters of the military security service, widely known as B2, for torturing.

The junta earlier this month lifted an overnight curfew in force since it seized power in August 2023.

Just days before, police had arrested dozens of young protesters in Libreville for breaching the curfew, with some claiming they had their heads shaved by the authorities as a punishment.

Oligui has promised to return Gabon to civilian rule, and this week a new constitution was decreed after its approval by Gabonese voters in November. No date for elections has been set.

SOURCE:AFP
