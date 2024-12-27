The United Nations Security Council authorized an African Union stabilisation and support mission in Somalia - known as AUSSOM - on Friday that will replace a larger AU anti-terrorism operation from January 1, 2025.
Fourteen of the 15 Security Council members voted in favour of the resolution. The United States abstained.
The vote marks a further step in transferring national security responsibilities to Somalia's own forces, the council said in a statement.
It authorises African Union members to take all necessary measures for 12 months, including supporting Somalia's government, in degrading Al-Shabaab and the Daesh group.
The term of the current African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) ends on December 31.
Somalia-Ethiopia deal
Egypt's foreign minister said on Monday that his country will take part in the new peacekeeping force in Somalia.
This month, Türkiye brokered a deal to end the nearly year-long bitter dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the breakthrough as "historic", and the talks were welcomed by the African Union, Washington and Brussels.
