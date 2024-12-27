AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council approves new Somalia mission
The new mission will replace a larger African Union anti-terrorism operation from January 1, 2025.
Members of the United Nations Security Council gather for a meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York City / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2024

The United Nations Security Council authorized an African Union stabilisation and support mission in Somalia - known as AUSSOM - on Friday that will replace a larger AU anti-terrorism operation from January 1, 2025.

Fourteen of the 15 Security Council members voted in favour of the resolution. The United States abstained.

The vote marks a further step in transferring national security responsibilities to Somalia's own forces, the council said in a statement.

It authorises African Union members to take all necessary measures for 12 months, including supporting Somalia's government, in degrading Al-Shabaab and the Daesh group.

The term of the current African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) ends on December 31.

Somalia-Ethiopia deal

Egypt's foreign minister said on Monday that his country will take part in the new peacekeeping force in Somalia.

This month, Türkiye brokered a deal to end the nearly year-long bitter dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the breakthrough as "historic", and the talks were welcomed by the African Union, Washington and Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
