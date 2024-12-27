Mozambique's president-elect Daniel Chapo on Friday called for "non-violence" and "unity", after widespread rioting this week sparked by his ruling party's contested election win.

Chapo, who said he "regretted" the violence, promised that after his inauguration in mid-January, he would be "the president of all" in the southern African country, despite opposition claims of vote-rigging.

Some businesses including banks were closed in Mozambique's capital Maputo on Friday and patrols were set up in some areas following a deadly prison riot and breakout on Wednesday.

Mozambique has been gripped by violent protests for about two months since the electoral commission said the ruling Frelimo party had retained power and its candidate won the presidency in the election.

Call for protests

Frelimo denies opposition accusations of electoral fraud.

Mozambique's main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who the Constitutional Council said had come second in the presidential election and who rejects the results, has called for more protests from his supporters but urged them not to loot and damage infrastructure.

Frelimo has ruled Mozambique since the end of the war against Portuguese colonial rule in 1975.

Read more:Why Mozambique crisis feels déjà vu all over again

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.