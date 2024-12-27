AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mozambique president-elect urges 'unity' amid unrest
Daniel Chapo promises to be "the president of all" in the southern African country.
Mozambique president-elect urges 'unity' amid unrest
Daniel Chapo was om Monday confirmed winner of the disputed presidential election. Photo / Reuters / Others
December 27, 2024

Mozambique's president-elect Daniel Chapo on Friday called for "non-violence" and "unity", after widespread rioting this week sparked by his ruling party's contested election win.

Chapo, who said he "regretted" the violence, promised that after his inauguration in mid-January, he would be "the president of all" in the southern African country, despite opposition claims of vote-rigging.

Some businesses including banks were closed in Mozambique's capital Maputo on Friday and patrols were set up in some areas following a deadly prison riot and breakout on Wednesday.

Mozambique has been gripped by violent protests for about two months since the electoral commission said the ruling Frelimo party had retained power and its candidate won the presidency in the election.

Call for protests

Frelimo denies opposition accusations of electoral fraud.

Mozambique's main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who the Constitutional Council said had come second in the presidential election and who rejects the results, has called for more protests from his supporters but urged them not to loot and damage infrastructure.

Frelimo has ruled Mozambique since the end of the war against Portuguese colonial rule in 1975.

Read more:Why Mozambique crisis feels déjà vu all over again

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us