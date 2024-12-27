TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to eliminate terrorism beyond southern borders in 2025 — Erdogan
Erdogan says that Türkiye has upheld the bond of brotherhood, and helped the oppressed in Syria during the 13-year humanitarian crisis, and once again emerged victorious.
December 27, 2024

Türkiye will ensure security beyond its southern borders and eliminate terrorism threats emanating from those regions starting from 2025, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at AK Party’s 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Balikesir province, Erdogan said: “Starting from 2025, we will ensure security beyond our southern borders, particularly regarding the issue of terrorism, and eliminate the threats emanating from those regions.”

Erdogan said he is determined to bring Türkiye closer to the goals of the "Century of Türkiye," in every field including contribution to ending the war to "the north", achieving success in its economic program, making strides in areas such as defence industry, high technology, artificial intelligence, and energy sources that will eliminate dependence on foreign resources.

On the Assad regime's fall in Syria, Erdogan said Türkiye “upheld the bond of brotherhood,” helped the oppressed, “and once again, we emerged victorious.”

President Erdogan said the 13-year humanitarian crisis and 61 years of Baathist "oppression" in Syria came to an end with the revolution started by the Syrian people in recent weeks, which quickly led to victory.

Türkiye hosted 3.6 million Syrians and ensured the security of an additional 4 million people beyond its borders during the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the Turkish president said. "We passed the test of humanity with flying colors."

SOURCE:TRT World
