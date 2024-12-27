AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's military admits airstrike killed civilians
A military fighter jet pursuing bandits mistakenly bombed civilians in the northwestern state of Sokoto.
Nigeria's military admits airstrike killed civilians
Nigeria's military has been conducting airstrikes against militant groups operating across the northern states. / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2024

Nigeria's military has acknowledged that an airstrike targeting a Lakurawa group hideout in the northwestern state of Sokoto had killed 10 civilians due to secondary explosions, army spokesperson Edward Buba said on Friday.

The military late on Wednesday said it had struck targets in the vicinity of Gidan Bisa and Gidan Runtuwa identified as associated with the Lakurawa group, but did not provide any details on civilians affected.

Sokoto state governor Ahmed Aliyu on Wednesday said 10 people had died and several wounded after a military fighter jet pursuing bandits mistakenly bombed civilians.

"The air strike on the terrorist arms cache and logistics dump led to other secondary explosions causing hoarded munitions to explode in different directions that resulted in 10 deaths," Buba said in a statement.

High-concentration hideout

It added that efforts were ongoing to determine whether the civilians were collaborators with the insurgents.

The spokesperson said "troops will continue to take painstaking measures to avoid civilian casualties."

Buba said the village was a high-concentration hideout for the Lakurawa group.

Last month, the military warned that a new insurgent group, Lakurawa, was infiltrating the country's northwest region from neighbouring Niger and Mali.

The Nigerian military had a similar incident in December last year when at least 85 people died in what the government called an "unfortunate and unintended" attack aimed at terrorists.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us