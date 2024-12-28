AFRICA
3 MIN READ
First aid convoy reaches Sudan capital since start of war
It took three months of talks to get the convoy through, says UNICEF's Sudan representative.
First aid convoy reaches Sudan capital since start of war
The trucks of food will serve nearly 200,000 children and families. Photo / WFP / Others
December 28, 2024

Civilians in a besieged area south of Sudan's war-torn capital received their first aid convoy this week since the war began 20 months ago, local volunteers said.

A total of 28 trucks arrived in the Jebel Awliya area, just south of Khartoum, the state's emergency response room (ERR), part of a volunteer network coordinating frontline aid across Sudan, said Friday.

The convoy included 22 trucks carrying food from the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), one truck from Doctors Without Borders and Care, and five trucks loaded with medicine from the UN children's agency, UNICEF.

The local group and UNICEF said the supplies would help meet the "urgent health and nutrition needs of an estimated 200,000 children and families".

Mass starvation

Jebel Awliya is one of many areas across Sudan facing mass starvation after warring parties cut off access.

Since the war began in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, nothing has gone in or out without both parties' approval.

ERR volunteers endured months of negotiations, constant suspicion and threats of violence to secure even limited access.

"Access to the area has been essentially cut off due to the conflict dynamics," UNICEF's Sudan representative Sheldon Yett said, adding it took three months of talks to get the convoy through.

"The trucks were detained on more than one occasion, and drivers were understandably reluctant given the risks involved," he told AFP.

Lack of access

The lack of access has also prevented experts from making an official famine declaration in Khartoum.

Famine has already taken hold in five areas of Sudan, a UN-backed report said this week.

The WFP says parts of Khartoum and Al-Jazira state, just to the south, may already be experiencing famine conditions, but it is impossible to confirm without reliable data.

Across the country, more than 24.6 million people - around half the population - are facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

Both sides have been accused of using starvation as a weapon of war against civilians.

The war has killed tens of thousands and uprooted more than 12 million people, causing one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us