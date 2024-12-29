AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Egypt 'closely following' Ethiopia-Somalia pact: Sisi
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that he is "closely" following the agreement reached between Ethiopia and Somalia with Turkish mediation.
Egypt 'closely following' Ethiopia-Somalia pact: Sisi
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says there is a "close link between security and stability in the Horn of Africa and Egypt's national security." / Photo: AA
December 29, 2024

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that he is “closely” following the agreement reached between Ethiopia and Somalia with Turkish mediation and expressing hope it "would contribute to achieving security and stability in the Horn of Africa", according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

It came during a telephone call al-Sisi received from his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Al-Sisi added that he is "closely following the agreement recently reached between Ethiopia and Somalia through Turkish mediation."

The two presidents emphasised "the importance of further enhancing cooperation across various fields, especially economic and investment, while emphasising the need to attract more French companies to invest in development projects in Egypt," it said.

'Working to support Somalia'

The call also involved an exchange of views on regional developments.

The Egyptian president stressed "the close link between security and stability in the Horn of Africa and Egypt's national security."

He pointed out that Egypt “is working to support Somalia to achieve security and stability, whether through bilateral cooperation or by participating in the African Union peacekeeping mission at Somalia's request."

Ethiopia and Somalia have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Turning point

Türkiye has been working to resolve these tensions.

The Ankara Declaration, brokered by Türkiye and signed December 12, marked a turning point in relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

Somali and Ethiopian leaders emphasised that the declaration “reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us