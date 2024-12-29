AFRICA
2 MIN READ
RSF drone attack leaves 21 dead in Sudan's North Darfur
At least 21 people were killed in an RSF drone attack on Sudan's North Darfur, local activists said on Saturday.
RSF drone attack leaves 21 dead in Sudan's North Darfur
Sudan has been devastated by fighting between the army and the RSF since April 2023. / Photo: TRT World
December 29, 2024

At least 21 civilians were killed and 17 others injured in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan on a shelter for displaced people in El Fasher, North Darfur, activists reported on Saturday.

“An RSF drone attacked the Qouz Beina school, which houses a large number of displaced people, leading to 21 deaths and 17 injuries,” stated the El Fasher Coordination of Resistance Committees, a group involved in war victim relief efforts.

In another development, the General Coordination of Darfur Displaced People and Refugees reported that the RSF bombarded the Abu Shouk displacement camp in El Fasher with heavy artillery, causing additional casualties.

El Fasher has been the site of fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 10. The city serves as a humanitarian operation centre for the Darfur region, utilised by the UN and international aid agencies.

Thousands of people killed since April 2023

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that recent shelling in Kabkabiya in North Darfur had uprooted 650 families, who have sought refuge in the town and other parts of the state.

Sudan has been devastated by fighting between the army and the RSF since April 2023.

The ongoing conflict has caused more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us