SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Man City beat Leicester to ease pressure on Guardiola
Manchester City beat Leicester City 2-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday to return to winning ways after a poor run of form.
Man City beat Leicester to ease pressure on Guardiola
Manchester City's second win in 14 games across all competitions meant they climbed two spots to fifth place in the EPL table. / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

Savinho and Erling Haaland scored to give Manchester City a much-needed 2-0 victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday, the champions' first win in five Premier League games.

City's second win in 14 games across all competitions meant they climbed two spots to fifth place in the standings with 31 points, 11 behind leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand.

Leicester remain in the danger zone in 18th place.

Savinho netted his first goal for City in the 21st minute when he pounced on a rebound from Phil Foden's long shot after Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk pushed the ball into his path.

Haaland doubles lead

The Brazilian fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Haaland, who has just two goals in eight league games, doubled City's lead in the 74th minute when he headed home a looping cross from Savinho.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us