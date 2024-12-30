WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States of America, has died at the age of 100.
Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Jimmy Carter served as United States' president from 1977 to 1981. / Photo: AP
December 30, 2024

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has passed away, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was 100.

A Democrat, he served as president from January 1977 to January 1981 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 US election.

Carter was swept from office four years later in an electoral landslide as voters embraced Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, the former actor and California governor.

Economy

Carter lived longer after his term in office than any other US president.

His one-term presidency was marked by the highs of the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt.

But it was dogged by an economy in recession, persistent unpopularity and the embarrassment of the Iran hostage crisis that consumed his final 444 days in office.

In recent years, Carter had experienced several health issues including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain. Carter decided to receive hospice care in February 2023 instead of undergoing additional medical intervention.

Nobel Peace Prize

His wife, Rosalynn Carter, died on November 19, 2023 at age 96. He looked frail when he attended her memorial service and funeral in a wheelchair.

Carter worked for decades on humanitarian causes.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his "untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us