A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fire that broke out on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South African authorities said on Monday.

The fire, which ignited along the front face of the iconic mountain last Friday, was contained by SANParks (South African National Parks) rangers and city law enforcement officers, authorities said in the statement.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says SANParks rangers and the city’s law enforcement officers worked together to apprehend the suspect, state broadcaster SABC reports.

“During the search, officers discovered a suspect crouched in the undergrowth along the roadway. Acting decisively, the officers tactically apprehended the individual and called for backup to secure the detention,” Smith said.

Contained fire

Authorities say firefighters successfully contained the fire using aerial water bombs. All individuals on the mountain were also evacuated via cable car.

Table Mountain has a history of wildfires, often fuelled by dry conditions, strong winds, and dense vegetation.

A fire outbreak in April 2021 caused extensive damage to infrastructure on the mountain, including the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and parts of the University of Cape Town campus.

