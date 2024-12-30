Paulo Fonseca has been fired by AC Milan, the coach confirmed in the early hours of Monday morning as he left the San Siro stadium following a 1-1 draw with Roma.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m out,” Fonseca told reporters when he lowered his car window. “That’s life. … I did everything I could.”

Milan is expected to announce the move later Monday and hire Sergio Conceicao, another Portuguese coach, as Fonseca’s replacement.

Milan next plays against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Challenging run

Fonseca was hired in June and produced only 12 wins in 24 matches across all competitions.

Milan is eighth in Serie A, trailing leaders Atalanta and Napoli by 14 points—far worse than the second-place result earned under Stefano Pioli last season.

Milan has fared better in the Champions League lately following four straight wins, including a 3-1 result at Real Madrid. The Rossoneri are in 12th place and on course to qualify for the knockout playoff round.

Conceicao, who played in Serie A with Lazio, Parma, and Inter Milan, coached Porto for six seasons before stepping down in June.

