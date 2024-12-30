The east African bloc IGAD's envoy to Sudan said Monday he planned a visit to the war-torn country next month where he is trying to act as a mediator.

It comes a year after the government in Sudan froze relations with the regional bloc and suspended its membership of the body.

Sudan has been mired in a brutal conflict since April last year, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under Mohamed Hamdan Daglo—commonly known as Hemeti—fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

IGAD—in parallel with the United States and Saudi Arabia—had repeatedly attempted to mediate between the two warring generals, but to no avail.

'Sudan's sovereignty'

In January, the bloc invited Daglo to a summit in Uganda, prompting a furious response from the foreign ministry in the army-aligned government.

It accused IGAD of "violating Sudan's sovereignty" and setting a "dangerous precedent," saying it would suspend its membership of the bloc.

IGAD special envoy to Sudan Lawrence Korbandy confirmed to AFP Monday that a visit to Port Sudan was planned in the new year.

"I'm visiting them to talk to them about issues related to peace in that country," he said from Nairobi, declining to give details over who he might meet.

'Positive step'

Korbandy said the visit had been scheduled for December before being postponed to January.

He labelled the suspension a "minor problem"—noting that Sudan was a founding member of the regional body—and said the proposed visit was "absolutely" a positive step.

"I'm looking for constructive dialogue regarding the peace in Sudan, and most importantly, the return of Sudan's activities in IGAD," he added.

"My mandate is to bring peace to the Sudanese people, and there is no other way, only to talk to all the parties in this conflict."

Since January, the situation in Sudan has continued to deteriorate, with tens of thousands killed and over 12 million forced from their homes.

Both sides have faced accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

