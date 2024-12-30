The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided food supplies for 250 children at an orphanage in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The aid included one ton each of sugar, maize flour, AZAM flour, rice, lentils, and beans, along with 500 litres of cooking oil.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Metin Ergin emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to supporting South Sudan during the handover ceremony on Monday.

“As the Turkish government, we are trying to contribute humbly, and we appreciate the Foundation's acceptance of our support. Türkiye attaches great importance to its relations and fraternal ties with South Sudan, and we will continue to do our best to support our brothers and sisters in South Sudan to the extent we are able,” Ergin said.

Sheikh Juma Saeed Ali, director of the Sheikh Dafallah Abbas Foundation, expressed gratitude for the assistance from the Turkish government during these challenging times.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.