Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has handed over power to his two vice-presidents for the period of his month-long annual leave that started on Tuesday.

The president will spend his vacation in the country until his return to office in February, the state-run Herald newspaper reports quoting the secretary to the cabinet.

"(The president) will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as state president and as chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc)," said George Charamba, the cabinet secretary.

Vice-Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga will act in his capacity on a rotational basis.

"Vice-President Mohadi will act from December 31, 2024 to January 19, 2025. Thereafter, Vice-President Chimwenga will act until the president resumes duty," Charamba said.

President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's leader since 2017, has sought to engage Western governments to restore ties, resolve Zimbabwe's huge foreign debt and revive its economy.

