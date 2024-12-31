TÜRKİYE
Türkiye extends condolences to Ethiopia over deadly road accident
At least 71 people have been killed when a wedding caravan crashed in Ethiopia’s southern Sidama region.
December 31, 2024

Türkiye has extended its condolences to Ethiopia over a road accident that claimed the lives of 71 people.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Ethiopia,” a foreign ministry statement said on Monday.

The statement added that Ankara is “deeply saddened” over the loss of many lives due to the accident.

On late Sunday, at least 71 people, including a bridegroom, were killed when a wedding caravan crashed in Ethiopia’s southern Sidama region.

Several of the injured remain in critical condition and are being treated at Bona General Hospital, Ethiopian authorities said.

Officials highlighted that in the region, it is common for people to travel on the backs of trucks, a practice that, combined with the road's sharp curves and steep slopes, significantly contributed to the severity of the accident.

The road’s hazardous nature has made it a frequent site of major accidents, they noted.

