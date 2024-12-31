Sudanese Agriculture Minister Abubakr Omar Al-Bushra has expressed his disbelief at the linkage between Sudan and famine, calling it “strange.”

It comes amidst the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has gripped the East African nation since April 2023.

The fighting has caused widespread destruction in the country, particularly affecting the infrastructure, the economy, education, and healthcare..

Numerous mediation efforts aimed at resolving the conflict have proven futile.

Over 20,000 people have died in the conflict, with over three million people fleeing the country according to the United Nations. In addition, nearly 9 million people have been displaced internally, and more than 25 million are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Half the population

A recent report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said Sudan was in an unprecedented famine crisis and 24.6 million people, equivalent to almost half of the population, were experiencing food insecurity.

The report further warned that famine had already been detected in five regions of Sudan and could spread to five more by May 2025.T

However, Sudan’s Agriculture Minister Al-Bushra told Anadolu Agency that it was “strange” to associate Sudan with famine.

“We have around 75 million hectares of fertile agricultural land in Sudan,” Minister Bushra stated.

“The rainy season is productive, and the Nile River flows through the country. We have a consumption quota of 18 billion cubic meters of Nile water. In addition, more than five seasonal rivers flow into Sudan, and we have vast groundwater resources, including 4 billion cubic meters in the Nuba Water Basin alone.”

The minister further explained that Sudan’s weather allows for the cultivation of a wide range of crops and fruits, a feature not many countries share.

“We grow crops suited to both savanna and colder climates, such as corn and wheat,” he added.

He also highlighted Sudan’s strategic location in Africa, with access to the Red Sea, proximity to Asian and Arab countries, and its connection to Europe via the Suez Canal.

This geographic advantage facilitates trade and the exchange of production inputs.

Denies famine claims

Al-Bushra strongly disagreed with the notion that famine could be associated with Sudan, given the country’s agricultural potential.

“The words ‘Sudan’ and ‘famine’ cannot be related when all these facts are clear,” he asserted.

This year, Sudan harvested 16 million hectares of crops, including staple foods like corn and millet, which are crucial to the Sudanese diet.

Al-Bushra pointed to contradictions in the claims made by certain organizations about famine.

“In September and October of the previous year, some organizations predicted a famine, but this did not happen. At the same time, one of these organizations requested to buy corn from us. On one hand, they declare a famine, and on the other hand, they are buying crops from us,” Al-Bushra said.

He said the IPC prepared the report without consulting Sudan and published it before it was officially approved.

“We do not agree with the methodology used by the IPC. The committee did not act according to the published joint report and prepared a new one without our approval,” Al-Bushra said. “They published it and leaked it to news agencies. This is unacceptable, and we have officially announced that we are withdrawing from the IPC.”

