Benin has protested remarks by Niger's ruling junta chief accusing its neighbour of involvement in terrorist acts and summoned a Nigerien diplomat "for clarifications."

General Abdourahamane Tchiani accused Benin of serving as a rear base for terrorists and wanting to destabilise his country, in an interview on Niger state television last Wednesday.

Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Bakari sent an official letter of protest about the comments to his Nigerien counterpart, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday.

"Due to the unfounded accusations made against our country, the charge d'affaires of Niger has been summoned," the Beninese foreign ministry said on X.

Strained relations

Bakari received the diplomat "for clarifications."

Ties between the two neighbours had been strained following the military coup that overthrew Niger's elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.

A tug of war then broke out over landlocked Niger's export of oil via the Beninese coast and disputes over the opening of their shared border, but in recent months signs of a reconciliation have grown.

"Benin remains committed to dialogue and to fraternal collaboration between the two nations," the Beninese foreign ministry said on X.

Each of the West African countries have named a new ambassador in the other.

