Israel turns Gaza hospitals into 'death trap': UN body
A UN body has condemned Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza, saying they had devastated the Palestinian enclave's health system.
Israel has in recent times conducted operations against hospitals in Gaza that drew criticism from the head of the WHO. / Photo: AA Archive
December 31, 2024

A UN Human Rights Office report on Tuesday condemned Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza, saying they had devastated the Palestinian enclave's health system and raised serious concerns about Israel's compliance with international law.

In the report documenting various attacks between October 12, 2023 and June 30, 2024, the UN rights office said they had had severe consequences on Palestinians' access to medical attention.

The 23-page report concluded that since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, against Israel, the conduct of hostilities in Gaza had "destroyed" local healthcare.

"The destruction of the healthcare system in Gaza, and the extent of killing of patients, staff, and other civilians in these attacks, is a direct consequence of the disregard of international humanitarian and human rights law," it said.

Operations against hospitals

The Israeli military did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.

Israel has in recent times conducted operations against hospitals in Gaza that drew criticism from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), among others.

The Israeli military has accused Hamas of using hospitals as command centres for military operations and said people Israel has detained at the facilities were suspected militants.

The UN report alluded to such arguments but said not enough information had been made public to substantiate them.

War crimes

The report said deliberately directing attacks against hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are, provided they are not military objectives, would be war crimes.

It also warned that a systemic pattern of rights abuses against civilians could constitute crimes against humanity.

Israel has consistently rejected such suggestions.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said the report's findings pointed to "blatant disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law."

'Death trap'

"As if the relentless bombing and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza were not enough, the one sanctuary where Palestinians should have felt safe in fact became a death trap," Türk said in a statement.

Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 45,500 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, and turned the enclave into a wasteland.

