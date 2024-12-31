Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has sacked a government minister who recently described African soldiers who fought for colonial ruler France as "traitors."

Cheikh Oumar Diagne, minister in charge of administration and equipment at the presidency, made the remarks in an interview with local FaFa TV this month, prompting an outcry.

"The riflemen are traitors. They fought against their brothers," he said.

The "Senegalese tirailleurs" were a corps of African infantrymen, who fought for France during the two world wars and various decolonisation struggles.

Replaced

Diagne was dismissed by presidential decree, a source at the presidency told AFP.

He has been replaced by Papa Thione Dieng, according to the decree dated Tuesday and published in the press.

The reasons for his dismissal were not given.

Government spokesperson Moustapha Njekk Sarre has criticised Diagne's remarks, saying on RFM radio: "I consider these riflemen to be heroes of the nation."

'Insulting and shameful'

A collective of sons and descendants of Senegalese soldiers who fought for France condemned the "insulting and shameful" remarks.

The comment also prompted criticism online and in the media.

On December 1, Senegal commemorated the 80th anniversary of the killing of dozens of African troops by French forces during World War II.

Around 1,600 soldiers from West Africa who had been captured by Germany while fighting for France were sent back to Dakar in November 1944.

French forces opened fire

After arriving at the Thiaroye military camp, discontent mounted over unpaid wages and demands to be treated on a par with white soldiers.

Some protesters refused to return to their home countries without their due.

French forces opened fire on December 1, killing at least 35 people, French authorities said at the time.

Historians say the real death toll could be as high as 400.

