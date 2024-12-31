AFRICA
SA president demands end of hostilities in Gaza
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the release of hostages.
South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel at The Hague-based tribunal in late 2023. / Photo: AFP
December 31, 2024

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his New Year message released on Tuesday, called for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the release of hostages.

“As the conflict in the Middle East continues, as genocide is perpetrated against the people of Gaza, and as Israeli hostages remain in captivity, we continue to call for the cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He said his country has stood firm in support of the Palestinian people's struggle.

"Just as we attained our freedom through the support and solidarity of many people and nations around the world, we continue to stand in solidarity with the victims of injustice in other parts of the world," Ramaphosa said, referring to Israel's ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians.

Genocide case

South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel at The Hague-based tribunal in late 2023, accusing Israel, which has relentlessly bombed Gaza since October of last year, of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Several countries, including Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia, have joined the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which began public hearings in January.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

