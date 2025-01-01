AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's Burhan rules out return to pre-war status with RSF
Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan says he is ready to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war.
Sudan's Burhan rules out return to pre-war status with RSF
President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan addresses the nation on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of independence in Khartoum, Sudan on December 31, 2024. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2025

Sudan's Sovereign Council leader has said a return to the pre-war status with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is not possible.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan made the statement on Tuesday in a televised speech published by the Sudanese state television on the 69th anniversary of the country's independence from the British occupation.

He, however, voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.

"The situation cannot return to how it was before April 15, 2023, nor can we accept the presence of these murderers, criminals, and their supporters among the Sudanese people again," al-Burhan said in reference to the RSF.

Battle for power

He added that the Sudanese people are subject to killing, starvation, displacement, and violations by the RSF militias.

Nearly 25,000 people have been killed and over 10 million displaced since April 2023, when a battle for power erupted between Sudan’s army led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting has spread to at least 13 of Sudan’s 18 states, leading to catastrophic destruction and pushing millions to the brink of famine and death.

Mediation efforts led by several countries, including the US and Saudi Arabia, have not yet succeeded in securing a cease-fire amid reciprocal accusations by both the Sudanese army and RSF of hindering efforts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us