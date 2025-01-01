BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria to expand credit access to citizens
Nigeria will establish a national credit guarantee company in May to lend to businesses and individuals, President Bola Tinubu has said.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who took office in May 2023, campaigned on economic reforms including expanding credit access. / Photo: Reuters       / Others
January 1, 2025

Nigeria will establish a national credit guarantee company in May to lend to businesses and individuals, President Bola Tinubu said in a speech on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who took office in May 2023, campaigned on economic reforms including expanding credit access to boost economic growth.

"To achieve this, the federal government will establish the National Credit Guarantee Company to expand risk-sharing instruments for financial institutions and enterprises."

Tinubu said the company would partner with government institutions such as the Bank of Industry, Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency, and Ministry of Finance Incorporated, as well as the private sector and multilateral institutions.

'Expand credit access'

"This initiative will strengthen the confidence of the financial system, expand credit access, and support under-served groups such as women and youth. It will drive growth, re-industrialisation, and better living standards for our people," Tinubu said.

Eight months ago, Tinubu launched the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, to enhance access to credit to employed Nigerians.

The implementation of the programme was planned in stages, beginning with Federal civil service employees and now the general public.

SOURCE:Reuters
